News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Most of released prisoners had less than one month remaining on sentence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Released

THE prisoners released recently from incarceration had less than three months remaining on their sentence, and had met the criteria necessary for release, says the Guyana Prison Service (GPS). According to a reliable source, the majority of them had less than one month remaining on their sentence. It was reported recently that 65 prisoners were granted special remissions on their sentence, but according to the GPS, persons tried to misconstrue the conditions under which those inmates were released.
The prison service, in a press statement on Tuesday, said those attempts to cast aspersion on the act of “special remissions” were seen circulating on social media.
“The Guyana Prison Service wishes to clarify that the special remission was granted as required under the Prison Act Chapter 11:01, the Laws of Guyana to deserving inmates, based on the time served, good behaviour and rehabilitation,” the press statement outlined.

It was noted, too, that this special remission was delayed due to circumstances beyond the control of the prison service, and also arising out of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. The time remaining for the sentence served by these inmates was below three months for all cases considered. The offences for which the special remission was granted include five major crimes; nine serious crimes, and 51 minor offences. “The prison directorate wishes to reiterate that the inmates were selected based on the time served in prison, and are considered not likely to be of a risk to society. We hope that this information clears up any doubts surrounding the releases,” the Prison Service said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.