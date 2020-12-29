Culprit who deleted images of ‘cocaine containers’ known

– GRA, CANU investigating involvement

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were able to pinpoint the culprit who deleted images of the containers which contained some 11.5 tonnes of cocaine among scrap metal, that were intercepted in Belgium.

Four containers reportedly left Guyana on September 25, 2020, and were shipped by local shipper Marlon Primo’s MA Trading of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara, to the consignee Lotraco Recycling BV in the Netherlands. The cocaine, which was neatly packed into a safe inside the container and then covered with scrap metal, was “busted” in Belgium.

Primo is considered the main suspect in this massive drug bust, which was reported as the largest overseas bust in the world with an estimated street value of €900 million. On Monday, while providing an update on the investigations into the drug “bust,” Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said, “I think there is some difficulty because over 50,000 images were provided to CANU; they are trying, nevertheless, to examine them, but for sure it is known who removed the images, the dates and the times.”

These images were retrieved by the GRA, using specialised equipment which ensured that there was no damage during the data recovery. It was revealed that thousands of other deleted images were also recovered in the process.

Though he did not disclose whether it was more than one person responsible for deleting the images, Minister Benn noted, “They’re the subject of investigations both at the GRA and CANU.”

He also indicated that the Belgians are proceeding with their investigations.

“There was a former Head of the Belgium Narcotics Division who is being sought and some examinations were recently made in other parts of the country, with respect to trafficking routes,” he related.

Since the “bust,” the government has put a halt to the scrap-metal trade here until there is policy reform to properly monitor the sector. It was reported that a number of exporters are suffering as investigators continue the search for Primo.

The CANU has intensified the hunt for Primo as investigations continue into how the 11.5 tonnes of cocaine left the ports of Guyana undetected and made it all the way to Belgium. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Belgian police and CANU are working closely to find Primo. He is, however, suspected to have fled to neighbouring Suriname. The CANU will be offering Primo protection and security, since he has expressed fear for his safety.

His last known addresses are 701, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 69 Atlantic Ville, ECD.