Cuban arrested for murder of reputed wife, child

JOEL Rodriguez, the Cuban, who allegedly murdered his reputed wife and her 11-year-old daughter, was arrested Sunday night at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Police Headquarters in a statement noted that the suspect is also known as Yoel Rodriguez Barientos. He was reportedly on the run after allegedly hammering Tara Krishnaran, 34, to death and slitting the throat of her daughter, sometime between 20:00 hours on Christmas Day and 21:00 hours on Boxing Day.

After receiving the report of the murders on Saturday night, investigators visited the scene and discovered the mother and daughter in a bedroom at their Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown residence.

The police said that the woman was discovered with a wound to the back of the head, left side temple and left side of the face. Her daughter, however, had a wound, about six inches in length, to her neck and what appeared to be blood on her private parts. The suspected murder weapons – a blood stained hammer and knife – were also retrieved.

The bodies were taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home. According to the police report, the woman’s father said that the couple had an argument on Christmas Day and since such arguments were common, he went to bed.

However, on Boxing Day, he did not check on them as he thought the woman went to work and took her daughter along with her. Later that night, however, the elderly man realised that he was locked inside the house and went into the room of the victims when he made the gruesome discovery; his granddaughter was lying on the ground and his daughter was lying on the bed.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the woman, her daughter and the alleged killer lived in the house, which belongs to the woman’s father, for about eight months.

The woman met the Cuban at the store where she worked and they were in a relationship for more than a year. Reports indicate that the man would accompany Krishnaran to family functions but relatives noted that he appeared to be a jealous individual.