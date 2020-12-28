Philadelphia man drops dead on Boxing Day

THE police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 53-year-old Dhanpaul Ramdai, a cane harvester of Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo, who was found dead by his wife on Boxing Day around 21:00hrs. Police Headquarters in a statement noted that Ramdai returned home the evening after having a few beers and retired to bed; about 21:00hrs, he woke up to use the washroom and a loud sound was heard by his wife. Upon checking, the wife discovered Ramdai lying in front the washroom door motionless facing upwards. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem; the police said detectives did not find any marks of violence.