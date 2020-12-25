News Archives
Season’s greetings from the People’s Progressive Party
THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Christian community here and in the Diaspora, for a joyous and blessed Christmas.
The holiday season is a time of joy, goodwill, and sharing. It is also a time for compassion and kindness as we all endeavour to spread peace and love towards our fellow men and women for the betterment of humanity.

Christmas is being celebrated this year at a time when our country is poised for exciting times ahead, as we work towards rebuilding our economy, moving our country forward in new frontiers of development, and creating opportunities for all.
As we celebrate in the ways we can, our party urges reflection so that the pertinent messages and significance of this festive time are not lost.
Our wish is that in this season, our elderly, differently-abled, and underprivileged will be especially remembered, and in our caring and sharing, our arms are extended to even the stranger.

In the true Guyanese spirit, as a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, the message of love is apt.
Cognisant of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the party, therefore, takes this opportunity to urge everyone to observe the necessary safety precautions during this festive season in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Merry Christmas!

