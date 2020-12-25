PNC: A happy and healthy Christmas to all

The gospel of St. Luke in the Holy Bible reminds us that, on the eve of Jesus’s birth, angels proclaimed: “Glory to God in the highest and, on earth, peace, good will toward men.” The festival of Christmas, accordingly, celebrates the joyous message of “peace and goodwill’ to all mankind. Let us celebrate this festival of Christmas by recalling the biblical proclamation of “peace and goodwill’. Let us celebrate our precious ‘Guyaneseness’ by extending care and compassion within our families, communities and country. I extend greetings for a happy and healthy Christmas to all Guyanese.

People’s National Congress,

Congress Place, Sophia. Georgetown