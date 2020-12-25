China donates $26M in medical equipment to GPHC

THE 16th Chinese Medical Brigade in Guyana, on Tuesday, donated $26M in medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), to ramp up its disease diagnosis and treatment capacity.

The medical equipment was donated by the National Health Commission of China and Jiangsu Province Health Commission of China to promote quality medical service for Guyanese. The ceremony was held in the Resource Centre of GPHC.

The donated materials included flexible videoscopes, portable colour multispectral ultrasound system, non-contact tonometer, computer infusion pumps, surgical instruments, orthopedic instruments, obstetrics and gynaecology instruments, among other equipment.

In addition to this donation, China also donated masks, ventilators, automatic nucleic acid extraction system and other essential medical supplies to Guyana to control COVID-19 pandemic this year. Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun and Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, attended the donation ceremony.

Also present were Economic and Commercial Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Hu Hanming; Director of Medical and Professional Services of GPHC, Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey; Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Brigadier (retired) George Lewis; Chairman, GPHC Board of Directors, Dr. Madan Rambaran; and Dr. Qiao Zhiming, Captain of the 16th Chinese Medical Brigade.