News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
China donates $26M in medical equipment to GPHC
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun (fifth left) with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony (sixth left), at the handing over ceremony in the GPHC Resource Centre
Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun (fifth left) with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony (sixth left), at the handing over ceremony in the GPHC Resource Centre

THE 16th Chinese Medical Brigade in Guyana, on Tuesday, donated $26M in medical equipment to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), to ramp up its disease diagnosis and treatment capacity.

The medical equipment was donated by the National Health Commission of China and Jiangsu Province Health Commission of China to promote quality medical service for Guyanese. The ceremony was held in the Resource Centre of GPHC.

The donated materials included flexible videoscopes, portable colour multispectral ultrasound system, non-contact tonometer, computer infusion pumps, surgical instruments, orthopedic instruments, obstetrics and gynaecology instruments, among other equipment.

In addition to this donation, China also donated masks, ventilators, automatic nucleic acid extraction system and other essential medical supplies to Guyana to control COVID-19 pandemic this year. Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun and Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, attended the donation ceremony.

Also present were Economic and Commercial Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Hu Hanming; Director of Medical and Professional Services of GPHC, Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey; Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Brigadier (retired) George Lewis; Chairman, GPHC Board of Directors, Dr. Madan Rambaran; and Dr. Qiao Zhiming, Captain of the 16th Chinese Medical Brigade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.