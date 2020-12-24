Murder accused escapes from Lusignan Prison

POLICE are currently on the hunt for murder accused, Ishaka John, who escaped from the holding bay at the Lusignan Prison early Wednesday morning.

John, 25, of lot 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, reportedly escaped from the facility between 02:00hrs and 02:20hrs. The escapee was seen by three ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service on top of the prison fence.

The ranks discharged several shots in their bid to apprehend John, but he continued running in an easterly direction between tower four, five and six, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, it is unclear if John was shot. A search is currently being conducted in Lusignan and the surrounding areas.

An investigation has also been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

In October 2019, John was charged with the murder of Jason Bowen, who was strangled to death with a belt on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to information, John chased after Bowen, and the latter ran in front of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, on Church Street.

When John caught Bowen, he dealt him several lashes about his body. John then strangled the man with his (Bowen) belt.

John attempted to escape, but was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

John was arraigned in court and was later committed to strand trial at the High Court for the capital offence.