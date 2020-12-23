10 win in annual GNNL Christmas promotion

A.Lashley

THE Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), publisher of the Guyana Chronicle, on Tuesday distributed prizes to 10 persons who participated in its annual Christmas promotion. The month-long competition garnered over a thousand entries. The entity’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar, during her address at a simple ceremony, thanked the winners for their continuous support towards the news agency. She encouraged them to not only support the publication when there is a promotion, but throughout the year.

The General Manager further noted that support should be given to the sponsors because without them the promotion would not have been possible. Meanwhile, GNNL’s Marketing Coordinator, Akash Persaud, in his remarks, stated that, this is the seventh year that the promotion is being held. He informed those present that the prizes were donated by Riaz Computer Centre, Church’s Chicken under Camex Restaurants Inc., Java Coffee Bar, Roraima Group of Companies, I&S Trading and D Singh Trading.

A cake hamper from the Guyana Chronicle, an Amazon Fire HD Tablet, a trip for two to Arrowpoint Resort and food vouchers and hampers were among the prizes up for grabs. Desiree Sobers, who won a food hamper, congratulated the company on its work over the years. She used the opportunity to inform that the Pepperpot Magazine which is usually found in the Sunday publication, is her favorite part of the newspaper.

“I really enjoy reading about the different villages that the newspaper features on Sundays. It has become a norm for me to clean on Sundays, relax and then proceed to read the paper’s Pepperpot Magazine,” Sobers said. She described the promotion as an amazing initiative.

Sarojanie Persaud, who won the trip for two, said she was elated to be receiving her prize. She commended the GNNL team for the quality content they have been producing over the years.