Pollard named Red Force captain for Regional  Super50

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – West Indies white ball captain, Kieron Pollard, has been named to lead Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in next month’s Regional Super50 in Antigua.

Red Force skipper Kieron Pollard.

The 33-year-old replaces leg-spinning all-rounder, Imran Khan, who led the side in last year’s tournament when Red Force were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Pollard missed last year’s tournament while away on international duty with West Indies against India and Afghanistan.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president, Azim Bassarath, said Pollard’s appointment would be a huge filip for Red Force.

“We at the TTCB think that Kieron continues to be a great servant of the game of cricket and will continue to mentor and play a crucial role in passing on his vast knowledge to the youngsters who he believes have a bright future with the right mindset and application,” said Bassarath.

“The entire cricket fraternity welcomes Kieron to his latest role and we wish him the best in the upcoming Super50 Cup and onwards.”

Pollard’s appointment comes on the heels of his success with Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, when he led them to their fourth title last September.

He also led champions Mumbai Indians for a handful of games in the Indian Premier League recently when Rohit Sharma was out injured.

The veteran all-rounder pointed to team unity as key to any success for Red Force in the February 4-27 championship.

“We need to build our camaraderie and give our best effort as a team to achieve success in the Super50 Cup,” Pollard noted.

He last featured in the Regional Super50 two years ago when he managed only 69 runs from seven innings and took three wickets.

Red Force are multiple-time winners of the regional competition but have not tasted success in five years.

The side will also be under a new head coach this year following the recent appointment of David Furlonge.