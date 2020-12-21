News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hamilton voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - November 29, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - November 29, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu

(REUTERS) – Lewis Hamilton was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, rounding off a remarkable year in which he became Formula One world champion for a seventh time.

Hamilton, 35, beat off competition from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and jockey Hollie Doyle, who finished second and third respectively, to collect British sport’s premier annual award for a second time after winning it in 2014.

Hamilton won his fourth consecutive world title this year to match Michael Schumacher’s record of seven crowns.

Premier League champions Liverpool were named Team of the Year and their manager Juergen Klopp won Coach of the Year. Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford won the Expert Special Panel Award for his school meal campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.