Policewoman wins Berbice ‘top cop’ award

IN historical move, Woman Lance Corporal 20318 Shinel Mathieson grabbed the regional top cop award for her sterling contribution within the Court Superintendent’s office.

Her task involves the prosecution of traffic, civil and criminal cases, with the exception of land disputes, primarily at the Whim Magistrate Court.

However, whenever her court is not in session, she would assist her colleagues at the Albion and Reliance Magistrate Courts.

The announcement of Mathieson receiving the prestigious prize came as a pleasant surprise to many, as the honour, from all reports has never been bestowed on a woman.

The young cop is grateful for the recognition, which was based on her work ethic, proficiency and comprehension of the law.

The Lance Corporal hails from Fryish Village, Corentyne and from a very humble family of nine.

After completing her secondary education at the lower secondary school, she enlisted in the Guyana Police Force, and was trained in 2007 at the Felix Austin Training College, Eve Leary.

After graduation, she was sent to the Brickdam Police Station, where, for six months, she was assigned to the Impact squad, which dealt with beat and patrol duties, before being sent to the Court Superintendent’s office in Georgetown.

Thereafter, she was transferred to Berbice, where she moved from being the Court Orderly to a Court Prosecutor after completing a six-week prosecutor’s course.

She noted that unlike Georgetown, where there are varying courts, depending on the offenses, in Berbice, “you have to be an all-rounder, as the prosecutor has to prosecute all matters, irrespective of the offence.”

According to the young Lance Corporal, a successful prosecution is based on the virtual complainant and witnesses who speak the truth.

“While briefing witnesses, I would always admonish them to speak the truth; stick to the truth, as no one can break you from that,” she said.

Over the years, Mathieson, now 32, would have prosecuted countless matters where the Guyana Police Force and complainants were satisfied with the outcome.

Commander Jairam Ramlakhan noted that the awardee is the lead prosecutor in her district, and has successfully prosecuted several high- profile cases, among them Kempton Dorway, Manoj Mankarran, Bhojnarine Baichan, Mahendra Palton and Nicky Bridgebasie, who collectively received over 20 years imprisonment for offences ranging from possession of narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, to felonious wounding, and larceny from a dwelling house.

Several murder cases involving Kamal Matthews, Samuel Stewart, Vivian Ross and Gavin have since been committed, and the accused men are awaiting trial at the Berbice Assizes.

“Lance Corporal Mathieson has displayed a good command within the prosecuting field; she is always willing to go the extra mile without being prompted. She is disciplined, honest, knowledgeable and punctual; she has no disciplinary matter pending,” said Commander Ramlakhan.