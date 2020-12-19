On-the-spot promotion for four Region Three cops

–Min. Benn urges Division to strive for betterment

FOUR ranks of Division Three on Friday received on-the-spot promotions from Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie for their service to the people of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) during the year. Constables Paul Fields and Kevin Bodelall were promoted to Lance Corporal, while Constables Kevin Causeway and Andrew Gill were promoted to Corporal during the region’s Breakfast and Awards Ceremony held at the Leonora Police Station. Minister of Home affairs Mr. Robeson Benn in his address to ranks said the issue of safety and security has to be a relevant and main priority of their daily operation. He reminded the ranks to work in a team manner to ensure that the Force functions effectively, and they are able to fulfil their mandate. “Each of us have to work together to advance our country to bring safety and security for each other, because, if any one of us is hurt, we are all hurt, irrespective of what section of society we come from, what religion we belong to, what culture we represent. And so, the respect and the empathy that is necessary for the country to be wholesome and improve resides in those attitudes,” Minister Benn said.

He further advised the ranks to pay attention to the criticisms they receive from the public, and use it as a way to highlight their shortcomings and create innovative ways to resolve the issues the public has with their performance. “I want to identify and continue to improve our Forces, and the Guyana Police Force, which brings and carries the largest burden in terms of contact in respect of order and safety to the public. What we need to do now is to identify not only where we have done well, but where we have had failings, and where we had failings, how we can improve. And even if we think we have done well, we need to identify how we can make that which we have had and have achieved, better,” the Home Affairs Minister stated.

‘BE SENSITIVE AND ACCOMODATING’

Commissioner Hoppie commended the ranks that were promoted for their commitment to their role of protecting and serving the people of Region Three. He added that their innovative solutions to issues that plague the people of the region have made them the perfect candidates for promotion. He encouraged the other ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to work in a way that would show their innovativeness, to form a cohesive unit to tackle the issues of crime that they are faced with.

He also urged the ranks to remain accommodating to all persons that they come into contact with, since they have the main responsibility to not just protect but also to serve the people of Guyana. He reminded them to be sensitive when dealing with certain matters, so as to be able to effectively carry out their functions as the upholders of the law. “Stay professional when accommodating individuals that come to make reports of domestic violence related issues, and so we should not use any uncalled for remarks, but ensure that we emphasise with those individuals who would be at the station whenever they are making those complaints,” said the Commissioner.

ENCOURAGING PERFORMANCE

Further, he lauded the ranks in the region for their effective performance during the year, noting that a 4.6% reduction in serious crimes for the year 2020 was recorded. He further highlighted that the while the ranks have been performing, traffic accidents is one of the areas of concern for the Force, which recorded a 21% increase in fatal accidents, and a 15% increase in death. He encouraged the ranks to come up with innovative ideas to ensure that these occurrences record a significant decrease in the new year. Regional Commander Errol Watts, while congratulating the ranks on their performance during this year, encouraged them to continue improving and aiming for better performances in the coming years.

“I wish, at this time, to personally thank all the ranks from the last-joined Constable to the most senior in this division for their tireless support that they provided the people of Region Three under my leadership,” Commander Watts said. “I hope this leadership would continue and this teamwork, and I know they will continue with their support,” he added. He used the occasion to thank the private sector for the support they’ve given to the police during the year. He said the private-public cooperation with the Police Force has enabled the ranks in the region to perform effectively during the year.

Several ranks were given monetary incentives as a reward for their outstanding service during the year, while 100 received hampers.