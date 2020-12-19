News Archives
Georgetown win as rain washes out final
The winning Georgetown team
2020 DCB U-19 Inter-Association tourney …

GEORGETOWN emerged champions of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association Under-19 limited overs tournament after both final-round fixtures were called off before a ball had been bowled yesterday. The City side was scheduled to play East Bank Demerara at Everest, while East Coast Demerara were scheduled to

Georgetown captain Dwayne Dick collects the winning trophy from GCB TDO Admin Assistant, Kavita Yadram.

play West Demerara at Enmore. However,, persistent rains at both locations, saw the games called off just after 13:00hrs. The no-result means Georgetown won after they had completed two convincing wins. The City side were indeed the dominant force this year, whipping West Demerara by 101 runs in the opening round, then triumphing over hosts East Coast Demerara by nine wickets last Wednesday at Enmore. Meanwhile, after the presentation, Georgetown captain Dwayne Dick told Chronicle Sport that while he and his teammates were disappointed at the premature end to the tournament, they are grateful for the opportunity to play some cricket, taking into consideration the current COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore), a Demerara Under-19 team will be selected soon to participate in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), tournament, scheduled for earlier next year.

