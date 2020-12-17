News Archives
Minibus driver charged with murder of female passenger
A minibus driver, on Tuesday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering a female passenger and was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.Travis Gordon Benjamin of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he made his court appearance. The charge alleged that the accused, between September 25 and 27, murdered Vanessa Bishop. According to the facts provided in court, Benjamin and Bishop were not known to each other. On September 25, about 22:00 hours, Benjamin was stopped by Bishop, who had just left her Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara workplace. She boarded the bus, and investigations would later reveal, that the woman did not exit the minibus on that night as Benjamin had claimed. During the wee hours of September 27, Bishop appeared at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a delirious state and with serious injuries about her body. She was admitted and later died. Benjamin was arrested and charged. The matter was adjourned to January 5.

