Alleged motorcycle thief on $10, 000 bail

A MAN who allegedly broke and entered a dwelling house and stole a motorcycle on Tuesday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was placed on $10,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Ronaldo Parris of ‘D’ Field Sophia pleaded not guilty to the allegation when it was read to him. It is alleged that between November 11 and 12, he and another broke and entered the William Street, Campbellville home of Jason Goodhart and stole one XR 150 motorcycle, CJ8247, valued at $450,000. According to the facts provided in court, Goodhart on November 11 secured the lower flat of his home where the motorcycle was parked and retired to bed.

The following morning he discovered his back door open and the motorcycle missing. He immediately reported the incident to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost and an investigation was launched. On the same day, the police received information concerning the missing motorcycle which led them to Princess Street. Parris was seen as the pillion rider of the said motorcycle; the police gave chase and eventually managed to apprehend Parris. The matter was adjourned to January 11.