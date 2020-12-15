Musician hoping to get support to build studio in Buxton

LOCAL drummer, Marlon ‘Chucky’ Adams, is hoping to garner support as he builds a studio in his community of Buxton, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), so that the numerous young and emerging artistes in the community can have a space to engage in their craft.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the popular drummer said, “My idea for next year is that I want to build a studio right here in Buxton next. Buxton needs a studio because it got (a lot of) artistes in Buxton and this studio is going to be for everyone to use.”

One challenge to this, however, is that he does not have all of the necessary funds to build the recording studio on his own. And as such, he is hoping that individuals, organisations and even the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport can come forward and help to support this worthwhile cause.

Adams formed a drumming group nearly 15 years ago, alongside a mentor, Deo Persaud, and later, the Buxton Fusion School of Music. Through this school, many youths from Buxton and from other communities have had a space where they can learn African drumming.

The drummer, however, lamented that numerous persons would invite the young children to play and would not recognise they need support. Adams explained that this studio was another effort of his to help provide opportunities to children in the community.

“People does come and take clips from we; mek them play out they whole soul and promise them plenty things, but nothing,” he said, adding, “Nobody ain’t seeing that these children doing good things and think they should do something for them?”

Adams and the Buxton Fusion School of Music have received awards from the Guyana Cultural Association of New York (GCANY) and at the 2010 Guyana Folk Festival Awards in New York.

The drummer also lamented that his community of Buxton has been stigmatised for a number of years, but residents, like him, have been trying to portray it in a different light. The community has its steelband group, which is another space that youth are allowed to nurture their musical talents.

“When we here, is always unity. We does just try to bring joy to people- especially now that it is the Christmas time,” Adams explained.

This Christmas, Adams will also be releasing a Christmas and folk song album with creole rock musician, Gavin Mendonca. Over the past few years, the duo has been revitalising folk music locally.

Anyone interested in providing assistance to Adams and the Buxton School of Music can contact ‘Chucky’ on +592-694-3452