72-year-old man dies from COVID-19

A 72-year-old man, from Region 10 died, after contracting the virus, COVID-19, taking the local death toll to 156 persons, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry said that the man died while receiving care at a medical facility. Officials of the ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and

rapid assistance to everyone who might have been exposed to the now-deceased person.

Additionally, the Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard reflected that 23 new cases of the virus, COVID-19, were recorded from 140 tests, taking the total number of positive cases locally to 5,943.

The new cases were recorded from 10 males and 13 females. These cases were also distributed across Region One (16 cases), Region Four (four cases) and Region Seven (three cases).

So far, 5077 infected persons have recovered, an additional four persons over the 24-hour period. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, exhibiting no symptoms. However, eight patients are now being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

There are 22 persons in institutional quarantine, 45 in institutional isolation and 657 in home isolation.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Nine) are in force from December 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per these current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.