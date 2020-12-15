Minister Persaud unveils ‘Wish Upon A Star’ initiative

CHILDREN who want to meet, want to give, want to have or want to go somewhere now have an opportunity to have their wishes granted through the Minister of Human Services and Social Security’s “Wish Upon A Star” initiative. Conceptualised by subject minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the Christmas campaign targets children with special needs. “We want to reach out to children that are terminally ill; children who suffer from disabilities; children who lost their parents, children who suffer from psychological trauma, children who never had the opportunity to enjoy something they need or really wish for; that one gift that would make them incredibly happy,” Minister Persaud said as she outlined the criteria. The ministry, from December 14, 2020, will be placing Wish Upon A Star mailboxes at its three locations in

Georgetown and Probation offices in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, Nine and 10. To fulfil the requests, the ministry will be engaging a number of companies and entities to make the children’s wishes become reality. In the light of this, children between the ages of four and 15 are encouraged to write “to say what he or she needs”.

“Our wish is to make a child very happy during this festive season, by making their wishes come through. Children look forward to this time of the year,” Minster Persaud added. The deadline for handwritten letters, inclusive of contact information and home address, is Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12 noon. (DPI)