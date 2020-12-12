News Archives
Mother of three killed in West Coast Berbice accident
Dead: Deoranie Suknanan
A FORTY-THREE-year-old woman who was on her way to work has lost her life after the minibus she was travelling in crashed into a fence at Britannia, West Coast Berbice on Friday morning.  Dead is Deoranie Suknanan called “Julie” of Airy Hall Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. She was the passenger in the front seat of the minibus driven by her brother. According to police, at about 06:20 hours at Brittania Public Road, West Coast Berbice,  minibus bearing registration number BPP 7638 owned and driven by Sukhram Tillack of No# Seven Village, WCB, was  proceeding east along the northern driving lane at a high rate of speed. At the time the time the road was wet. He was at the time approaching a right bend when he suddenly lost control of the said minibus and collided with a fence on the northern side of the road.

The damaged fence and the mangled minibus

As result of the impact, the driver and passengers, Deoranie Suknanan and Neola Barnwell, 38, of El Dorado, West Coast Berbice, received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Suknanan succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, the distraught son, Sumant Suknanan, 20, was barely able to control his grief as he related that it is customary for his mother to leave early on Fridays. The young man related that the family received a call from his uncle, the minibus driver, informing them of the accident. He stated that his dad answered the phone and since then he has been in a state of shock. The victim works with her brother as a baby sitter and was on her way to work when the incident occurred. She leaves to mourn her husband and three sons.  Suknanan was described as a hardworking, caring and loving woman. Up to press time the driver remained in police custody assisting with investigation.

Staff Reporter

