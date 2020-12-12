News Archives
Granger requests deferral of meeting to open formal engagement with gov’t
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali
FORMER President, David Granger, has requested more information pertaining to a ‘working lunch’ set by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s at 12:00 hours on Tuesday December 15 at State House.
President Ali recently invited all former presidents to meet at State House to share and generate ideas while talking about Guyana’s future development. The former Presidents are Bharrat Jagdeo (currently Vice-President), Donald Ramotar, Samuel Hinds and Ali’s immediate predecessor, David Granger. Granger acknowledged receipt of a letter dated December 4 from Gail

Former President, David Granger

Teixeira, Minister of Governance inviting him, but noted that the meeting should be deferred until the important issues for the meeting could be on an agenda and satisfactorily settled.
“There was no indication of the preparation that would be needed, the relevance of the engagement to government policies and the outcome that would be expected from deliberations. The

President’s intention, on the other hand, according to newspaper reports is to generate ideas on ‘Guyana’s development’,” Granger noted in a press release. Minister Teixeira on Friday explained that the meeting on December 15 is expected to open up an avenue for formal engagement with Mr Granger, and as such, no formal agenda at that time would be required beforehand. Granger, in the release, claimed that there is public concern about certain governmental actions – including the high rates of deaths as a result of the pandemic; unwarranted dismissals of public servants; harassment of Elections Commission officials and human rights violations – which can have consequences for Guyana’s short-, medium- and long-term national development.

Staff Reporter

