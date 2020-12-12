News Archives
Kacey Heyliger charged for ‘gunning down’ of contractor
Kacey Heyliger
ONE year after being freed from a murder charge, Kacey Heyliger has found himself on the wrong side of the law again, this time for the fatal shooting of 60-year-old contractor, Peter Gonsalves, during a robbery. The Guyana Police Force, on Friday, received advice from the Director of Public Prosecution to charge Heyliger, 28, of Shell Road, Kitty for the capital offence of murder. Heyliger is expected to be arraigned before a City magistrate for the indictment soon. The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that Heyliger was positively pointed out during an identification parade held by the police.

Dead: Peter Gonsalves

This publication had reported that, on December 7, 2020, Gonsalves was ‘gunned down’ in front of a liquor restaurant in Garnett Street, Kitty, during a confrontation with bandits, who made good their escape with his black and white Honda XR motorcycle, CJ 600. Reports indicated that Gonsalves, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead by the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who visited the scene. Gonsalves had left home on his motorcycle with one of his colleagues as a pillion rider to make a purchase when he was attacked. The pillion rider escaped unharmed when Gonsalves decided to stop in front of the bar after he realised he was being followed by the bandits. Soon after stopping, he was confronted by the robbers.

Police said the motorcyclist was proceeding west along Garnett Street when he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle, one of whom was armed with a hand gun. He was shot several times, after which he fell to the ground. Further information revealed that after the victim was shot and the pillion rider fell to the ground, the motorcycle was taken by the two bandits who made good their escape. On August 30, 2019, Heyliger was freed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the murder of America Street ‘money-changer’ Shawn Nurse, known as “Fabulous”, who was gunned down in Georgetown in 2018.
However, his two co-accused Kerwin DosSantos called “Buffy” and George Hope called “Gregory”, both 25 years old are to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assize.

Staff Reporter

