Gravesande guilty of killing neighbour

THREE years after the murder of Courtney Porter, his 50-year-old Mahaica, East Coast Demerara neighbour, was, on Thursday, found guilty of the crime.

Foster Gravesande was convicted by a 12-member jury. Trial Judge, Justice Navindra Singh, at the Georgetown High Court, further remanded Gravesande to prison pending a probation report and sentencing for January 7, 2021. He was convicted of the offence which read that on April 09, 2017, he allegedly murdered 49-year-old Porter. Gravesande was represented by Attorney, Dexter Todd while the State was represented by prosecutor, Teriq Mohammed. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that, on March 25, 2017, Porter was reportedly beaten to the head with a piece of wood by Gravesande who had accused him of pulling his wife’s clothes. Porter was hospitalised and succumbed to his injures on April 9, 2017.