Man who allegedly killed neighbour to know fate soon

STATE prosecutor, Teriq Mohammed, on Tuesday, closed the State’s case in the trial of a 50-year-ol Mahaica, East Coast Demerara man, who allegedly killed his neighbour in 2017.

Forrester Gravesande is before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court. Justice Singh has set Thursday, December 10, 2020, for the summing up of evidence in the matter, following which he will hand the case to the jury to deliberate on a verdict.

According to the murder indictment, Gravesande, on April 09, 2017, allegedly murdered 49-year-old Courtney Porter. He has pleaded not guilty to the indictment. Gravesande is represented by Attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd. According to reports, Porter was reportedly beaten to the head with a piece of wood by Gravesande who had accused him of pulling his wife’s clothes.

Porter was hospitalised while Gravesande was charged with attempt to commit murder and released on bail. However, Porter later succumbed to his injures and Gravesande was charged for murder.