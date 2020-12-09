News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Hot Skull’ found guilty of murdering footballer
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Alvin Jones, called “Hot Skull”
Alvin Jones, called “Hot Skull”

THREE years after the gruesome murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels, who was ‘gunned-down’ during a robbery, his killer, Alvin Jones, called “Hot Skull” was on Tuesday found

DEAD: Paul Daniels

guilty of the crime.Thomas, formerly of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was convicted by a 12-member jury. Trial Judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, at the Georgetown High Court, further remanded Thomas to prison pending a probation report and sentencing for December 22, 2020. The State was represented by Prosecutor Nafeeza Baig, while Thomas was represented by Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore.

The Guyana Chronicle has reported that on February 2, 2017, Daniels, 32, called “Dundee”, who was a footballer attached to the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) was gunned-down at his fiancée’s Independence Boulevard, Albouystown home. Based on reports received, two armed men entered the home through a door located on the northern side of the building, which was left open. The armed men held Daniels and his fiancée at gunpoint, and relieved him of a gold chain, which he was wearing at the time, and an undisclosed sum of money. The robbers then made good their escape, while Daniels gave chase behind them. During the pursuit, one of the robbers discharged several rounds, one of which hit Daniels in the region of his stomach and chest. Daniels was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.