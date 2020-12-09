‘Hot Skull’ found guilty of murdering footballer

THREE years after the gruesome murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels, who was ‘gunned-down’ during a robbery, his killer, Alvin Jones, called “Hot Skull” was on Tuesday found

guilty of the crime.Thomas, formerly of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was convicted by a 12-member jury. Trial Judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, at the Georgetown High Court, further remanded Thomas to prison pending a probation report and sentencing for December 22, 2020. The State was represented by Prosecutor Nafeeza Baig, while Thomas was represented by Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore.

The Guyana Chronicle has reported that on February 2, 2017, Daniels, 32, called “Dundee”, who was a footballer attached to the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) was gunned-down at his fiancée’s Independence Boulevard, Albouystown home. Based on reports received, two armed men entered the home through a door located on the northern side of the building, which was left open. The armed men held Daniels and his fiancée at gunpoint, and relieved him of a gold chain, which he was wearing at the time, and an undisclosed sum of money. The robbers then made good their escape, while Daniels gave chase behind them. During the pursuit, one of the robbers discharged several rounds, one of which hit Daniels in the region of his stomach and chest. Daniels was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.