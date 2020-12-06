True Guyanese talent, Daryll Goodchild

THE Creative pool in Guyana is vast, with each person using his/her unique experiences and techniques to put out raw local content that could make waves both in the local arts and entertainment scene as well as the international markets. Performing arts, writing and poetry have been a big part in preserving history and bringing people a part of a magical ride.

Guyana’s very own writer and poet Daryll Goodchild has used his love for the art to give him a platform to share and help to actively invest in the country’s literary arts sector. He told the Pepperpot Magazine that his writing started as a form of keeping track of day from as early as nine years old. He stated that his love for reading helped his creative journal keeping to turn into story-writing and it continued evolving over the years.

He stated that since he started perusing writing, he has published five poems and 10 short stories, most of which are in his book, Crassin de Riva. Goodchild added that he has written a vast number of stories and poems too many for him to recall that he has not yet moved to have published.

Goodchild said that in his writing he always tries to stay authentic not just to himself, but to the Guyanese culture on the whole. He stated that one of his favourite published pieces is representative of his love for the authenticity of Guyanese culture.

“I like ‘Old Mr. Greaves’ for the other stories that the character has inspired for me. While just the one story is published with that title, the character has re-emerged and featured in at least another twp of my short stories that are not yet available to the public,” he explained. “The character is my favourite because I find in him my most relatable and authentic Guyanese voice, that of a grandparent that can be a little strict, but cares with all his heart, and so passes on what knowledge he can, while he still can, in the distinct and only way he knows to do so…. In his idioms and sometimes self-crafted proverbs.”

He stated that since he started writing he has benefitted tremendously. He said that he uses writing as a form of therapy; as a way to sort through his thoughts and express his emotions. Additionally, he said that the opportunity to entertain others in the way he has been entertained also gives him a feeling of achievement.

“It makes me more contemplative about the words I use when I do speak, and also reminds me to learn from the stories of others. Reading as just a reader is enjoyable, but reading as a writer adds excitement for me, and helps me to appreciate the efforts that go into published work,” said Goodchild.

He stated that his motivation for writing and the literary arts comes from various places stemming mostly from his love for reading and his appreciation for literature. He describes reading as more than a pastime growing up, stating that it helped shape the way he lives and operates daily.

“As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses reading the Bible, and other bible-based texts was how I accessed important moral and religious learning. It’s given me moral fibre, while showing me a standard for published work,” said Goodchild.

When asked what piece of advice he would give to other Guyanese creatives, Goodchild said, “Clearly understand why it is you do what you do, and do not expect an easy road. Have a plan and measure yourself against a ruler that you have designed, and you will never feel inferior, or unsuccessful or discouraged to the point of giving up.”

Recently, Goodchild’s work was recognised when he achieved the Edgar Mittelholzer Prize for Open Short Story for his piece “Lucky Stars.”

The piece conveyed a message that illuminated the advantages of hard work and appreciation for more than material things. According to Goodchild, the story discourages a solely materialistic view that might lead one to forms of moral compromise and personal ruin.

The author and poet has been working continuously to perfect his craft. Most recently, Goodchild has entered the Commonwealth Writers short story writing prize, and has hosted an online writing retreat with other writers across Guyana.