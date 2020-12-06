Some questions people ask the dentist

Every so often patients ask me the same question often. Here are a few.

Is it okay for my child to suck his thumb?

THERE should be no problem, as long as your child does not suck his/her thumb too long. Signs that this may be a problem include front teeth that no longer meet. Usually, a child should stop sucking a thumb by the time they go to school, which is around three years old.

My dentist keeps telling me I need to replace missing teeth. If I am not in pain, why should I spend the money to replace teeth I don’t need?

Let me answer that question in this way. Suppose you were going to buy a car and the dealer shows you two, one being $200,000 less. The only difference between the two cars is that the dealer took one tooth out of one of the car gears. Which car would you buy?

Suppose you decided to buy the $200,000. cheaper model. Would you expect the cars to last the same period? Most probably not! You would probably find that just one missing tooth could cause multiple other problems with your car. The same can be true of your mouth.

There are three components which comprise and determine how your mouth functions. These are the teeth, jaw joints and muscles of mastication. Potential and actual damage may occur if removal of one tooth allows the remainder of the teeth to alter their position. This affects not only the teeth, but it may also affect the muscles, causing head or facial pain, and jaw joint dysfunction. Uncontrollable shifting of the bite can be a very serious consequence. Many people suffer from temporomandibular joint dysfunction because of the loss of just one tooth and the bite shifting. This can result in some headaches, neck pain, facial or ear-ache, or referred pain to associated areas.

What is a root canal and why would I need one?

Inside the tooth is a small chamber, which contains some minor blood vessels, and small nerves. If this tissue dies or becomes infected, it is usually very tender to the touch. The infected tissue must be removed and replaced with a substance, which will not become re-infected. After the root canal is completed, the tooth is crowned for long term stability and function.

This is a relatively painless procedure and a very reliable one as well. This enables the professional to assist the patient in maintaining his/her definition because the tooth would otherwise have to be removed.

Our son fell and chipped his tooth. My husband says to forget it, as it is just a baby tooth. When should I take my child to the dentist?

If a baby tooth is injured it needs to be examined. The baby tooth is subject to decay just like adult teeth and they hold the space for the permanent teeth that will follow. Premature loss can cause problems that are expensive to correct. Usually, take your child to the dentist around 2 to 3 years of age.

Sometimes I get a “clicking or popping noise” or just general soreness in my jaw. Is this a problem, and what can I do about it?

Clicking usually occurs when the cartilage is dislocated from its proper position. Without intervention, this process usually becomes worse and deteriorates. Treatments often consist of wearing a diagnostic appliance that keeps the jaw from becoming dislocated. If the repositioning with the appliance maintains a stable relationship, permanent corrections can be provided.

I don’t like my smile. Is there anything I can do?

Your smile is like a picture window through which people can see you. If you are uncomfortable with your smile, there are certainly things that can be done. Replacement of stained, broken, repaired or missing teeth is possible with porcelain crowns. Removable appliances such as partials or dentures also improve esthetics. Orthodontic corrections are

an excellent way to align teeth so they look and function better.