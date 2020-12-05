Suspects in Bisram’s robbery released

THE eight persons who were detained for questioning, into the robbery of Marcus Bisram and his relatives Sunday last, at his (Bisram’s) Number 71 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, residence were released from custody as police continue their investigations.

Among the eight detained was an ex-police officer who, reportedly, provided security services for Bisram in the past.

According to the police, between 18:30hrs and 18:45 hrs on Sunday, four men, armed with guns and a cutlass, visited the home of Bisram and attacked him and his relatives.

They allegedly carted off $5M in cash, cellphones and a quantity of jewellery.

Police disclosed that the victims were having a family get together when the suspects, all wearing masks, came into the yard and held them against their will.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a cutlass, struck Marcus Bisram with it on the forehead and relieved him of two gold bands valued $2.8 million, one gold chain valued $1.4 million, $5M in cash, US$2000 and six debit cards.

Ten relatives of Bisram were relieved of their cellphones, cash and valuables. During the ordeal, a 24-four-year relative was beaten with a cutlass and a two-year-old was held at gunpoint as the bandits made their demands.

Bisram recalled he was joined by 15 relatives in his yard, where they were conversing and having a casual family time; something they would do often, when the armed men ran into the yard and pointed guns at Bisram and his relatives, demanding cash and other items.

“They came in and said ‘don’t move’, and they relieved everyone of their cellphones and then they direct all of us to go into the house where they took jewellery from everyone,” said Bisram.

The bandits made good their escape on motorcycles that were reportedly parked a short distance away from the crime scene. The police, when contacted, arrived promptly at the scene of the robbery but the robbers had already made good their escape.