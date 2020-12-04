Best walks free on Bentley’s death

FORMER Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Rear Admiral Gary Best, was on Thursday freed from the charge of causing the death of former national cyclist, Jude Bentley, by dangerous driving, after a city magistrate upheld a no-case submission in his favour.

Best, 61, was on trial before Magistrate Rondell Weever on a charge that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Greater Georgetown, he drove motor car PRR 8182 in a dangerous manner which resulted in Bentley’s death.

Bentley, 41, a businessman and former national cyclist, was killed after he was struck down on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy, at approximately 05:00hrs by a black Land Cruiser.

Reports indicated that Bentley and Best were heading east along the road, and that Best, reportedly, tried to avoid hitting Bentley and struck a utility pole, but still managed to hit the cyclist and drag him several feet from the point of impact.

Best was arrested at the scene, and two breathalyser tests were administered. Both tests reportedly revealed that he was way above the legally-prescribed alcohol limit.

Best was represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who made a no-case submission last month, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish evidence to prove that Best drove his motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, resulting in the death of Bentley.

Hughes contended that the prosecution had failed to prove that the defendant’s standard of driving fell below the standard of driving that would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

Magistrate Weever, on Thursday upheld the no-case submission, and dismissed the charge against Best.

However, Best has a pending matter before City Magistrate Clive Nurse, for driving under the influence of alcohol in relation to the said accident.

The particulars of that charge allege that Best had a breath alcohol level of .85 microgrammes at the time of the accident. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on self-bail.