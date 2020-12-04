A journey through film

– Guyanese cinematographer publishes catalogue of local industry pioneers

“A Biographical Overview of Guyanese Filmmakers between 2002 -2012” written by Yaphet Jackman can prove to be an invaluable tool to film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers who may need information about pioneers in the field and their work over the years.

The researched material, which was initiated as part of Jackman’s thesis work in the Communications Programme at the University of Guyana, documents and catalogues the work of Guyanese filmmakers.

“I thought that this was the best thing that I could’ve done given my career trajectory,” Jackman, New York-born, Guyanese-raised filmmaker, told the Buzz. He left Guyana in 2014 to pursue his Masters in Fine Arts – FILM at the Ohio University.

This move, he said, was necessary to get to the next level of his career goals seeing that Guyana doesn’t have an institution or programmes to develop such skills. A Cinematographer (also referred to as the Director of Photography), Jackman has expressed that information and records of Guyana’s visual history through the medium of film ought to be recognised and easily referenced by budding filmmakers and generations of Guyanese to come.

Essentially, he said the 88-page book will serve as a reference point for present and upcoming filmmakers who would like to network, interview or bond with them to get a better understanding of their work and how it is done.

The study is intended to serve as foundational work for a more inclusive study that can be used as a developmental and institutional tool for the modernisation of Guyana’s film industry.

“At the time, my interests of being in the film industry, in and outside of Guyana, I was curious to know who my pioneers were. I didn’t get any kind of solid information of any contemporary filmmakers. Most of them were all older that left the country and are in different spaces. Putting it altogether….was pretty good. I kind of treat it like a catalogue which I should be expanding on later and to make it digital so that people could have that kind of access,” Jackman explained.

Apart from creating an archive of these filmmakers, Jackman also wants to create a database so that aspiring filmmakers can look to these people and see their work. “I wanted to catalogue filmmakers and find them to know them and meet them and get to know their work so I can draw inspiration from them and collaborate with them,” he said.

Jackman has been pursuing this work since 2012. “That community has now grown. I know of several Guyanese filmmakers across the world doing amazing things. This book is to truly create access and to provide information for film enthusiasts,” he stated.

Jackman’s last visit to Guyana was in June 2019 and due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, he couldn’t be here this year. He intends to be in Guyana annually to continue to build festivals, programmes, and initiatives to aid in the country’s film industry, through his company Bent Street Films LLC.

“I’m looking forward to 2021 for another edition of the 592 48HR Film Challenge. This challenge is an annual event where filmmakers and hobbyists make a film in 48 hours to win prizes and developmental opportunities,” Jackman said. “I’m urging the public and private sectors to continue to do their part in the creation and development of Guyanese filmography.”