News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Restaurant Week extended with new menus
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A glimpse of what food lovers can expect during the extended Restaurant Week 2020
A glimpse of what food lovers can expect during the extended Restaurant Week 2020

By Naomi Parris
FOOD lovers and enthusiasts, who were unable to grab a taste of some of the culinary masterpieces during this year’s recently concluded Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW), will not miss a beat as the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) have announced an extension of the event from December 4th – 13th.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event on Monday, Mitra Ramkumar, President of THAG, told the Guyana Chronicle that given the high turnout that was seen during the last ten days, stakeholders have decided to extend the event.

“In the pandemic, tourism in Guyana stood out, because we have wide open spaces, because all of our lodges have fresh open air; it’s not locked and it’s not air conditioned.
“It was extremely successful even in the pandemic because a lot of persons would have utilised the pickup and delivery option that is able. We would have contracted two delivery service providers which would be One Cart and Hero Cart, so a lot of persons used that and they would have been able to enjoy.”

He stated that during the previous event, which commenced on November 20 and ended November 29, he received a number of reports of restaurants having to turn away customers due to being full to their capacity.

“We were limited in terms of space and capacity. Every night almost, we would have been getting reports of people having to turn away guest because they didn’t have enough space [due] to the restrictions.”
Ramkumar noted that the various tourism bodies and restaurants are currently in the planning stages of the event.

“Right now, we are at the planning stages…because of the tremendous success of Guyana Restaurant Week. We are in conversation with the restaurants to have it extended…it would give those persons who would have been turned away from those restaurants, an opportunity to come out.”
Ramkumar said most of the restaurants have indicated that they will do new menus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.