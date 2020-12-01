Father of three dies in Corentyne accident

POLICE are investigating the death of 26-year-old Ganesh Ramlakhan, a father of three, who was struck off his bicycle by a van on the Bramfield Pubic Road, East Coast Berbice, on Sunday evening.

The driver of the van, GRR 3351, alleged that he was proceeding east along the northern driveway when Ramlakhan, who was proceeding in the opposite direction, swerved into his path.

The driver claimed that he took evasive action to avoid a collision, but his right side rear mirror came into contact with the cyclist’s left arm.

Ramlakhan, who resided at Number 11 village, fell of his bicycle and received injuries to his body; he was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed around 01:00hrs on Monday.

His mother, Latchmie Armogan, was in tears when this newspaper spoke with her. She said her son had internal bleeding and suffered severe injuries to his left side.

Meanwhile, the wife of Ramlakhan, Hemwattie Balkarran, 29, said her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family; she is now uncertain where their next meal will come from.

Ramlakhan was a sluice operator and, at the time of the accident, he was on his way to work. He leaves to mourn his wife and children, ages 7, 4 and 1. The driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

This is the second time tragedy has struck the family in recent years; in March 2016, Armogan and her 16-year-old son, Joshua Ramakhan, were struck down by a speeding car at Palmyra Village, while they were making their way home.

The impact flung both mother and son into a nearby canal and resulted in the death of the teenager several months later.