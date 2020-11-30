Teen drowns at Linden’s Blue Lake

THE police are investigating the drowning of a 15-year-old male student of Wisburg Secondary School, which occurred about 17:30hrs on Saturday at Blue Lake, Wismar, Linden.

Police Headquarters noted that the victim left his Prosville, Wismar, Linden home about 16:30hrs with his 17-year-old sister and other relatives to swim at the lake.

While in the water, he encountered difficulties and subsequently went under. According to the police, a relative, who observed when the victim went under, made efforts to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

The body was subsequently found on Sunday around 11:00hrs, about 15 feet from where the teen drowned.

Police said no marks of violence was seen on the exposed parts of the body.

The teen was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead. The body was later escorted to the hospital’s mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.