Six-day-old baby is 150th COVID-19 death

– tested positive after dying

A SIX-DAY-OLD baby boy, who was born with complications, died, and tested positive for the COVID-19 virus afterwards, according to a reliable source.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the baby boy will be recorded as Guyana’s 150th COVID-19 death. The newborn died while receiving care at a medical facility in Region Three. The Health Ministry classified this as a “COVID-19 related death.”

A reliable source told the Guyana Chronicle the baby did not die because of COVID-19 but due to the complications he was born with. As part of the hospital’s protocols, the baby was, however, tested for COVID-19 when it was revealed he was positive.

It is currently unclear how the baby got infected, as the parents did not show any of the usual symptoms of the virus. However, they have since been tested and are awaiting their results. Additionally, according to the Health Ministry, 38 new cases have been recorded and 4,346 persons have recovered after being infected with COVID-19.

With these 38 new cases from 231 tests, Guyana has now recorded 5,376 cases in total. These new cases were recorded from 33 men and 55 women. They were distributed across Region One (three cases), Region Four (four cases), Region Six (23 cases), Region Seven (six cases), and Region 10 (two cases).

There are now three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 75 persons are in institutional isolation, 782 in home isolation, 43 in institutional quarantine.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Eight) will expire on Monday, November 30; they may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per these current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew is 22:30h to 04:00h.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.