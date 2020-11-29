UG graduate runs thriving business after failing to land a job

It is rare nowadays to find people who know such techniques as needlework and food preservation, but less thant wo generations ago, it would have been commonplace for every person to learn.

Sewing is one of those forgotten traditions.

It was while she was awaiting a response from her many job applications that Shumaine Thompson, 27, of St Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Region Six, a graduate of the University of Guyana (UG) started to develop her love for sewing by looking at various YouTube videos.

Thereafter, she bought her first sewing machine but experienced waves of trial and error. Nevertheless, she was not daunted by her mistakes and persisted until the title of being the youngest seamstress in New Amsterdam was bestowed upon her.

Thompson, who graduated from UG with a Diploma in Marketing (distinction), had previously attended Vryman’s Erven Secondary School, a learning institution which is not held in high regard in Region Six.

“To say I was disappointed with a placement there was an understatement. But I studied hard as I wanted to be placed at another school. But the harder I tried, the more often I was rejected,” she told the Guyana Chronicle.

At the conclusion of her secondary school years, she earned seven subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination. Thompson soon after earned a Diploma in Commerce from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

“So, after all this, I sent out several applications for a job, preferably business- oriented. And, so there I was browsing through YouTube videos on sewing. After purchasing my first machine, I sewed and wore my products and persons fell in love with the clothing line, and I developed a passion. So, after two years of trial and error, I started the business. But I later learnt that persons have various body type and so I had to learn to master that. However, my customers kept coming and its five years now and they still keep coming. I so happy because hard work and dedication do pay off,” chuckled Thompson.

Most purchased garments are sewn for a general body type and the style is duplicated hundreds of times over. The tailoring of garments by a professional, though usually costly, is a rewarding exercise.

Also, the greatest barrier to sewing is the time committed to the work compared to buying a dress online which takes a few seconds. However, the tailored garment will be one of a kind designed just for the user.

This requires a lot of patience and Thompson, who hails from a humble background, is always prepared to make full use of the opportunities that come her way.

The young seamstress who lost her mother as a teenager, grew up in a sibling- headed household and is very grateful for their support.

The proud owner of “Shumaine Custom Made”, Thompson looks forward to opening a designing school where fellow youths can learn a skill and become gainfully employed.