$250M in road upgrades for Tuschen/Zeelugt

By Jared Liddell

REHABILITATIVE works are set to commence on four major roads in the Tuschen Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Essequibo this weekend, while $65M in works will also be spent to upgrade the roads in Zeelugt, the neighbouring village.

This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, during a visit to the communities on Saturday.

The contracts for Tuschen, worth $185M, were awarded for works to be done on the Tuschen perimeter road; Light Street, Tuschen; Pharmacy Street and Sheriff Street, Tuschen. The roads stretch from the main access road and run straight through the scheme, from north to south.

Minister Indar disclosed that since taking office, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government conducted surveys to assess the state of the roads in the country and has identified some of them for immediate works and rehabilitation. He stated that the residents of Tuschen have long been plagued with deplorable roads that make it difficult for them to travel in and around the community.

Minister Indar further stated that the works, once completed, would afford residents relief, since they would be able to move around the community during rainy seasons without any difficulty. According to Indar, the residents would no longer be faced with added costs of unnecessary vehicular repairs due to the state of the roads.

The roads that are being rehabilitated lead to supermarkets, pharmacies and even to the community’s health centre. Minister Indar noted that persons having to use the road to access the health centre should have a smoother and easier path of seeking medical help.

“Imagine you’re sick and you’re getting a stroke or you’re getting a heart attack, or you’re pregnant and you’re trying to get to the health centre, with all of the ups and downs, it could worsen your condition by the time you get there; it’s very unnerving, no one seeking medical attention should have to go through that,” said Minister Indar.

The minister issued a special appeal to residents, especially truck drivers, to use the road with care once it is rehabilitated.

“I have observed that the drivers of big trucks break up the road and drive without any conscience; sometimes they park on the parapet so they break the end of the road. And once the end and the shoulders start to break, the water gets into the bedrock and the road starts sinking, and that’s how the roads keep getting worse,” Minister Indar explained.

He further indicated that the ministry will also be grubbing, grading and shaping several other streets in the community, so as to further alleviate the suffering of the residents.

Regional Chairman, Inshaan Sheik Ayube said the upgrade is “timely.”

“I want to tell you that for the last five years no works was [sic] done in this area. I think it is a good initiative that the government and Minister Indar and his ministry has [sic] taken to ensure that services reach the residents in terms of better roads. The residents deserve better than they were forced to endure for so long, so I am happy that the government is moving in this direction,” the regional chairman said.

Meanwhile, over in Zeelugt North, West Coast Demerara, four streets will also be rehabilitated: Peter Street; Mandir Street; Short Street; and Bahdoor Street.