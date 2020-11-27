News Archives
This Day in History | Dodson successfully defends title
Adrian Dodson (Carew) successfully defended his boxing title on November 27, 1996.
ADRIAN Dodson (Carew) once trained out of the West End Gym in Tiger Bay and was noted for being a fierce body attacker. He successfully defended the World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental super welterweight (junior middleweight) title on November 27, 1996 with a TKO of Anthony Joseph in England.

Dodson improved his unbeaten record to 16 after stopping Joseph in the first round.

He won his 17 professional fights and remained unbeaten when his opponent Rachid Serdjane was disqualified in round five for ungentlemanly conduct. The fight was staged on January 29, 1997 at the York Hall in London, England.

Referee Marcus McDonnell called a halt to the contest at two minutes and 41 seconds of the fifth round after the Algerian-born Serdjane failed to get up from a low blow. The Algerian would be TKOed by another Guyanese in his next fight, as Howard Eastman won in the seventh round.

Born in Guyana before taking up residence in England the southpaw Dodson was undefeated in 18 fights when he met World Boxing Organisation super welterweight champion Ronald `Winky’ Wright in December 1997 but was forced to retire in the fifth round. .

He later challenged for the Commonwealth title in October 1999 but was disqualified in the 12th round for biting Canadian Alain Bonnamie.

Dodson won the lowly regarded International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super middleweight title on March 3, 2001 following a third-round knock-out of Paul Jones. He lost the crown in his first defence.

Staff Reporter

