This date in boxing history:

TERRENCE Alli will be remembered as one of the top 10 boxers from Guyana. In the 80s and early 90s he made a name for himself and Guyana by frequently being showcased on sports television Network ESPN.

Alli won the vacant United States Boxing Association (USBA) lightweight title on September 27, 1986. The quick-fisted Guyanese, arguably the best lightweight fighter from these shores, won by Unanimous Decision over Puerto Rican Miguel Santana.

The bout was staged at Caesar Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in New Jersey and was the first of two meetings the two had. Undefeated at the time of the encounter, Santana dropped to 19-1 following the encounter.

Alli had had three fights before securing his second challenge for a world title. In July 1987 he was unsuccessful against Jose Luis Ramirez while attempting to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight crown.

The contest was held in France and the Guyanese lost via Unanimous Decision. Alli joined the pro ranks in 1979 and had his first two fights on home soil. His next nine battles were fought in Trinidad and Tobago before he shifted camp to North America.

Based in the USA, Alli returned to Guyana in September 1996 to fight youth sensation Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis. The event was held at the world-famous GCC ground and was promoted by Keith Bazilio’s People’s Syndicate Promotions.

Lewis needed just two rounds to finish the ageing warrior. Alli then had three more bouts before permanently hanging up his gloves.

His career spanned 18 years and he boxed a total of 549 rounds for an average of 30 rounds per year. At present he resides in Mahaicony.