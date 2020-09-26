Shiwram credits supportive family for NGSA success

THE results of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) have been released and much to the delight of her contemporaries, it was announced that young Janai Hadassah Shiwram, who hails from the West Coast of Demerara, was one of the top performers in the country.

She scored 519 marks at the examinations and has secured a place at Queen’s College. It came as no surprise to anyone as it is well known that she possesses exceptional talents which she has channeled into academic pursuits.

Shiwram, who started her schooling at the Prosperity Play School in Anna Catherina, subsequently attended the Academy of Excellence (AoE) of Cornelia Ida and Mathematics and English Language were her forte.

She is most thankful to veteran educator and Principal of AoE Latchmin Gopal and teachers, Nerissa Samuels and Shanece Hing without whom, she firmly believes, she could not have achieved what she did.

Speaking about her achievements, Janai strikes a humble tone, more comfortable at pointing out her weaknesses than her strengths. She said there is a myth out there, or popular belief, that most parents are somehow responsible for pushing their young children into living their dreams, and she thinks that’s a trope that though true in some cases, was definitely not so in her case, as it is she who takes the lead in her own academic and co-curricular development, through self-determination.

The young Shiwram whose hobbies include reading and painting is self-assured and optimistic for a future that is flush with endless possibilities. She said many people assume that things come easily to gifted people, but noted that her success has come from being very serious and very dedicated.

She knows that not all gifted children go on to achieve great things as adults, and as a consequence intends to work very hard each day that she attends Queen’s College, the top school which she was awarded.

Janai also credits her grandmother, Donna Etwaroo, with instilling in her, focus. Along with her parents, her grandmother has been extremely important in her development, giving her puzzle books to solve from age six and reinforcing subjects taught to her in school such as mathematics. She feels very lucky to have a very inspiring and supportive family.