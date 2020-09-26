Man wanted for WCB fatal shooting captured

POLICE have arrested Ricardo Mitchell, 31, called “Cardo” of Lot 30, Bennett Dam, West Bank Berbice, who was wanted for questioning into the murder of Winston Robertson called “High Rollers” or “Redman”, 30, on August 10, at Lot 42, Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

Mitchell has been on the run ever since until police acting on intelligence managed to apprehend him on Friday.

On August 9, Mitchell had accused his 26-old-old wife of messaging someone on facebook. He subsequently assaulted her and she ran away from home, fearing for her safety.

The woman then confided in Robertson about the assault and he arranged for her to stay at one of his friends.

However, on August 10, at approximately 19:30 hours while at the friend’s house, she was in conversation with Robertson and an 18-year-old when she heard an explosion and saw Robertson clutching his abdomen. He later fell to the ground.

She then saw Mitchell, who was armed with a gun, turn his attention to her. As the woman tried to escape, she fell to the ground while Mitchell stood over her and pointed the gun to her and pulled the trigger twice but the gun snapped.

The woman then tried to escape and while on the public road, Mitchell caught up with her and dealt her several lashes to her head with the gun until she was unconscious.

Meanwhile, Robertson, who was shot to abdomen and bleeding profusely, jumped into his car and drove off but crashed a short distance away.

He and the 26-year-old woman were picked up and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. Robertson was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed. The woman was also admitted and treated for four wounds to the head. Mitchell is expected to be charged very soon.