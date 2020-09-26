Some searching questions

Dear editor,

KINDLY allow me to pose the following questions to the readership; questions that concern me greatly.

Have you given thought to the number of homeless children that roam the streets of our dear Guyana? What are we doing to save our future generations from such a cruel, harsh reality? Have you ever been in a situation where you had no idea where your next meal was coming from or have you been out of a job with no one to turn to? Many may respond that “people should stop making children that they can’t take care of,” etc., but what are those innocent children and young adults to say after being born into a world with little or no parental guidance; after being told lies about who they are until they themselves believe that they are worthless?

Some are even born to children who have been sexually abused, or in homes that expect them to behave like adults and take responsibility when they have little or no proper access to role models or opportunities for upliftment. I’m a medical doctor today but those who know me know that I had to work really hard to even have a goal to aspire to. To be quite honest, even now I still need guidance as a young adult. How much more our vulnerable children. I say “our” because we are all Guyanese and as our motto says – “One people, One nation, One destiny”. I say all of this to ask you dear reader, “What are we lacking as a nation?”, and “How can we improve our people’s standard of living?”

I threw these questions out to some of my colleagues and here were their responses:

“Lack of opportunities for all levels of abilities”; “Not enough value for and investment in skills, and need for promotion of creativity”; “Culture. For example, children growing up thinking it’s ok to sit in the hot sun and pretend to repair roads while passer-by take pity on to them and give a $20 or so, or those just simply begging for money”; “Homelessness. Some people just aren’t fortunate to have family who care and /or a roof over their heads”; “Drug abuse. Some are at an even higher risk due to being born to unfortunate drug users. I recently saw one woman smoking with a young baby in her hand. Should we condemn her for endangering that child or should we try to reach out and understand?”; “Not having enough exposure to opportunities, therefore, hindering the potential for development”; “Lack of motivation”; “Mentally lazy”; “Lack of access to basic resources”; “Not enough influence by their leaders”; and “Lack of equality.”

Now the above responses were from stable individuals; fellow colleagues with families and jobs.

However, there were a few options that resonated with me concerning what we may be lacking as a nation.

One person stated “that our society needs to have a true understanding of self-love and love for others and the ability to actually recognise and understand that we are placed on earth with a purpose only for a period of time.”

The other stated thus: “Core values must be installed in the home: honesty, integrity, faithfulness and the fear of God.”

So, I dare to ask you dear reader – what is your purpose? Are you a part of the problem or part of the solution?

Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfil the law of Christ.”

Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: “Love your neighbour as yourself.” All the law and the prophets hang on these two commandments.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Abigail Stewart