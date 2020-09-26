It is a fishy business

Dear editor,

THE National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) result is finally out after a breath-taking experience with the repercussions of COVID-19, playing a major part in the preparatory aspect and the actual writing of the exam. This was done in unchartered waters for the children and teachers and it was quite a testing period for all, including the Ministry Of Education, taking into account also, the psychological effect of an incomplete election process and its spin off inconveniences. With students vying for the top positions in order to be placed in the leading schools, the Georgetown schools again are under the microscope, the leading contenders being Queens College and Bishops High School. Space limitation once more is the featured topic and the conversation of the equitable distribution of fair and impartial education standards, methods, quality and quantity throughout the country is bubbling openly. This is a perpetual sore point with the education system and it needs to be addressed immediately and urgently.

It must be a landmark as a successful achievement in the PPP/C’s manifesto and one that this government will be proud to declare that this monster has been finally harnessed. All schools must be fully equipped to accommodate all students at all levels to reflect an acceptable uniformity that is available in each and every learning institution. There must not be any room for biasness and the Minister of Education should accept this as a personal challenge and pursue this goal with an earnest enthusiasm, one that she can take pride with as a breaking point. No stone should be left unturned and no dollar should be skimmed so that this project becomes a reality within the next five years. Meanwhile, congratulations to all the successful students, especially Samuel Barkoye and Rovin Lall.

The fishing industry is a great money and monkey making business in Guyana and one that many Guyanese are involved in. Fish is not only in the sea but in the air also and the whole of Guyana smells of fish because of the fishy business conducted by the sharks in the PNC/R. Before the plane hits the tarmac at the Cheddie Jagan International Airport, the whip of a stinking fish hits you. There is fishy business smelling up the entire airport and in the net is the past government. On the East Bank road, you know Guyana is frying fish. Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, has ordered an investigation into allegations of an alleged racket at the asphalt plant, a state-run entity. Government projects were mandated to take their asphalt from the Garden of Eden plant and would get huge discounts under a scam that stretched all the way to the Ministry of Public Works. Fish is most likely blocking the drainage at GWI because there is a hold up of billions of dollars not flowing to GPL. Don’t blame the fish, blame the PNC/R fishermen at the utility.

There is a different smell as you round the bend at Thirst Park. That is the smell of old dollar bills piling up! Well of course, fishes embark at the T&HD wharf. They jump from the sea on to the land to leave their scent. Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, on Wednesday, revealed to the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply that the Transports and Harbors Department (T&HD) is deep in a debt of $956M—accumulated by the APNU+AFC during their five-year term in government. In the centre of the Garden City, and surrounding, you can smell the stench of rotten fish. There is fishy business being conducted by Larry London and some $29 million contract. Christopher Jones is leaving a hot trail of fish worth almost $5 million instead of hair. The Legal Affairs Ministry is sighting some $300 million thrown in the sea for fishy business. Not to feel left out, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, is seeing fish on the menu worth $250 million instead of accountability for activities from the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial development (SLED). Even the courts need fumigation. A second election petition was presented but without the sight of any SOP’s, clumsily concealed with the scent of a popular fish perfume.

Hopefully, the fish smell would leave Guyana and head towards America shortly, thanks to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. But Guyanese will feel the sting of the fish carcass, again. With Mike Pompeo’s departure, the Syndicato Gang is testing the depth of Guyana’s water. They are on a fishing expedition. The question is, who is throwing the net, what is the bait and what is the catch? Showing up on the question paper, is a fishy question by the Caribbean Examination Centre. If you think that is the end of this week in fishing lessons, forget it. To take first place, of course, the PNC/R wants to make sure that they are the best in the fishing business. They thought that they were better than the Indigenous patriots when it comes to catching fish. So sad, their $800 million fishing net had a huge hole, cut out by the PPP/C to allow a free pass for the founders of this nation. The PNC/R thought that with one throw, they can put a stop to the “Heritage Month.” How pathetic! Abstention though, is a nice try. But seriously, Guyana needs to teach Guyanese how to fish rather than feeding them fish for a meal. With proper equipment, Guyana will feed them for the rest of their lives.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall