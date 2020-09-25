Two more succumb to COVID-19

– 44 new cases recorded

By Navendra Seoraj

THE dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of two more persons, taking the death toll to 73.

The authorities have identified the victims as being a 64-year-old male from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), and a 94-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini). Both persons were admitted to a local health facility, and were tested after showing signs of COVID-19. They, however, succumbed while receiving treatment on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has since expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased, and pledged to make every effort to lend them all the necessary support during this difficult time.

Officials of the ministry have also contacted all relatives and persons with whom the deceased may have come into contact to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who might have been exposed to the victims.

Guyana continues to record a consistent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the authorities reporting 44 new cases within the past 24 hours.

Health authorities here have so far tested 12,753 persons, with 10,174 proving negative, and 2,579 positive. Of the total positive cases, 1,483 persons have recovered, and 71 have lost their lives. The remaining cases are being monitored by the authorities, who’ve maintained that cases are being detected because more tests are being done. Sample taking was also increased across the country, because the authorities had believed that many cases were going “under the radar”.

This suspicion had prompted them to distribute more sample kits across the country, especially to regions where the infection rate is high. Most of the cases have so far been recorded in Regions One; Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

“We are sending out more kits, so there will be an increase in sample collection… The testing itself has components; one is sample collection, and then there is the processing of samples,” said Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in a recent report.

The actual testing will be done centrally, at the National Reference Laboratory, because regional facilities lack the capacity and technical skills needed to get it done. While the government hopes to improve capacity in those regions, the immediate need for sample testing takes precedence, especially with the high number of asymptomatic cases.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms, and recover without special treatment.

The WHO had said that 81 per cent of the persons who contract COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe ones, and five per cent will need intensive care.

But the COVID-19 disease has proven to be “a real killer”, especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension among other ailments.

Persons have been consistently encouraged to take extra precaution, because there is no approved cure or specific treatment for the disease. Guyanese have also been reminded time and again to observe the protocols established in the COVID-19 emergency measures.

Anyone who displays any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, can contact the authorities on the COVID-19 Emergency numbers: 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 immediately, or visit the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.gy.