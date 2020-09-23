Office of the First Lady flags fake account

THE Office of the First Lady is informing the public of a fake Facebook page purporting to be associated with First Lady, HE Arya Ali.

The user(s) behind the fake account – which is strikingly similar to this, the authentic one – is/are seeking to negotiate land and other deals with unsuspecting citizens, a release from the First Lady Office said.

“At no time will the First Lady or her Office attempt to do same. The public is therefore advised to be mindful of the social media pages they engage with, and to scrutinise them thoroughly before subscribing and interacting. The official Facebook page of the First Lady bears the name ‘Arya Ali – First Lady of Guyana’ and all social media accounts bear the username: @aryaaligy,” the release concluded.