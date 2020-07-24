News Archives
It is time to move on
–GECOM needs to declare the recount results

Dear Editor,

AS a politically-neutral observer of Guyanese and Swiss descent residing abroad, I have raised in the past concerns that the number of votes cast in the 2020 general elections appear to be too high (see Guyana Chronicle of July 11, 2020)[1]. In short, with an estimated 477’910 eligible voters living in Guyana and 460’295 votes cast in the 2020 general elections, the voter turnout would be 96.3%. This is rather unrealistic for many reasons and uncommon in liberal democracies. To date, I still have not seen any credible and convincing evidence disproving my analysis.

However, given the recent court decisions, I believe that time has come for GECOM to declare the results on the basis of the recount votes. It is in the national interest to move on. As I understand, Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield is not willing to do so as he has serious issues with the validity of a significant portion of the votes cast. He is entitled to his views, but the Guyana High Court does not support them. Hence, my advise to Mr. Lowenfield is to step down in order to clear the way for GECOM to declare the results of the recount.

Importantly, however, I encourage Mr. Lowenfield, the APNU+AFC or any other party with evidence of election fraud to challenge the declaration by filing an election petition in accordance with the provisions of Article 163 of the Constitution of Guyana. This will be the proper and constitutional venue to present evidence in support of the notion of too many votes cast or any other election irregularities concerning the 2020 general elections. Foreign governments and international organization will hardly be able to label such actions as illegal.

Regards,

Andre Brandli, PhD
Professor of Molecular Pathophysiology
University of Munich, Germany

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
