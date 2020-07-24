Guyana requires a new, inclusive national response to COVID-19

Dear Editor,

WHAT more evidence does the National COVID-19 Task Force need to conclude that COVID-19 outbreaks are linked to mining activity? Gazetting of lockdowns in hotspots like Aranka (Region 7) (radius of 10 kms.) and Moruca (Region 1) two weeks ago contrast sharply with the decision of the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) to lock-down 21 villages as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak. Had the SRDC), for example, been supported three months ago when they blocked access to mining vehicles, they may not now be faced with COVID outbreaks in at least three communities. Similarly, had authorities in Moruca been incorporated into planning at an earlier stage, they would have been better prepared to counter the reportedly casual attitude of community members.

Moreover, the SRDC decision prompts the question why Regional Toshaos Councils are not empowered to play a more directive role in community-based anti-COVID-19 strategies.

It is understandable that centralised direction of the GDF and the GPF is required to enforce curfews, non-essential travel and rogue elements in the mining sector. A centralized response is also essential to counter the worsening impacts of illegal gold-mining in Venezuela being channelled into Guyana through the Cuyuni river. From recent reports, trafficking of women and girls, smuggling of gold for sale in Guyana, mercury-contaminated exports of fish and widespread river destruction are all worsening.

This approach, however, is not so effective in implementing public health strategies such as social distancing or contact tracing. Neither the Police nor the military have either the training or the resources to play this role. The Police in Region 1, for example, have an outpost in Moruca, but cover a sub-Region that takes hours by boat to traverse. Moreover, the staff of State agencies such as GGMA, GFC and EPA, normally responsible for enforcement in the interior, are depleted as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

All of this suggests a more robust community-based strategy would benefit from an enhanced role for indigenous leadership. Such a role would better tap-in to prior community experience in combatting epidemics, such as HIV, malaria and dengue. Contact tracing, for example, is best conducted as close to the community as possible, whether interior or coastal. People in communities know each other, are aware who might be vulnerable to contagion, even before information is volunteered.

Familiarity of so many of our medical personnel trained over the years with the world-acclaimed Cuban community health programmes, especially in the areas of testing and contact tracing, should give our health personnel a head-start implementing such a strategy.

Overlooking indigenous expertise is not restricted to the NCTF. A recently reported meeting of the Borders Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with its Brazilian counterpart made no mention of any participation of Indigenous leadership.

In light of this scenario, the continued promotion of the mining industry above national health interest by shielding this industry from COVID-19 restrictions grows more questionable.

Regards,

Executive Committee

Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA)