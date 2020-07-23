Man dies following Middle Road robbery

A 23-year old man died on Thursday afternoon after he was shot during a robbery at Middle Road, La Penitence.

Dead is Navindra Samaroo.

Reports are that the the young man, who works with an entity on Mandela Avenue opposite Thirst Park, was on his way to work sometime after 13:00hrs when he was attacked by two men as he drove to his workplace.

His employer related that the young man went to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) earlier on the day and then he also made at stop at a commercial bank.The man’s father said his son stopped home for lunch and it was while he was heading back to work, he was attacked by bandits on a motorcycle.The men took away a brown bag the young man had in his possession.

Samaroo was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead by medical staff there. Police are investigating the incident.