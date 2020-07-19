News Archives
Aishalton teen fatally stabbed at Marudi Mountains
DEAD: Shadrack Martin
DEAD: Shadrack Martin

A 17-year old  of Aishalton, Deep South Rupununi was fatally stabbed by another man early on Sunday at the Marudi Mountains mining area.

Dead is Shadrack Martin.

Reports are that Martin had an argument with another man around 1:00hr on Sunday over a quantity of gold.Persons reported that the men had a domestic dispute and the assailant , said to be a Venezuelan national, stabbed the teen during an argument.The teen died shortly after.

His relatives and residents of the village were informed of his passing by another resident on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the incident.

