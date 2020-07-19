News Archives
7 new COVID cases recorded in the Rupununi
A section of the town of Lethem.
Of the 9 new cases of the Coronavirus recorded in Guyana over the past 24hours, 7 are from villages within the Rupununi.

The new figures have now carried the total number of recorded cases within the region to 18, of which 13 are active.

Reports are that 16 samples were brought to the city for analysis on Friday and of that number, 7 turned out positive.Of the new cases, 3  were recorded at Aranaputa in the North Rupununi and 4 have been recorded at the village of Potarinau.

Thus far 55 persons are on home quarantine in the Rupununi while 3 persons will be discharged from the isolation facility at Lethem soon.

The health department in the region continues to plead with the residents of the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo region to consider the seriousness of the pandemic.The unit is overwhelmed with  the monitoring of positive cases and contact tracing of the positive cases.

The total number of positive cases recorded within Guyana since March has climbed to 336.There are 154 persons in institutional isolation while 5 persons are in the COVID Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

 

Staff Reporter

