Guyana snags Second Runner Up at virtual Miss Emerald Guyana International Pageant To receive USD$20,000 cash prize

Reigning Miss Emerald Guyana and beauty enthusiast, Arian ‘Dahlia’ Richmond snagged the Second Runner Up position at the recently concluded Miss Emerald International pageant. Richmond represented Guyana on the creative and innovative Virtual Stage that stood on the platform of uplifting indigenous heritage.

Miss Emerald Peru, Danea Panta walked away with the Miss Emerald International 2020 title. Miss Emerald Colombia, Giselle Archbold gained First Runner Up and Richmond gained the third position at Second Runner Up. The Miss Emerald Pageant organisers stated on their Instagram page that the three top contestants and their national directors will receive cash prizes of USD$20,000 while the winner of the pageant will move to Colombia for three months to work on projects related to the pageant’s indigenous-centred mission.

Richmond holds many professional hats as an activist, beauty queen, makeup artist and entrepreneur, and took The Buzz on her journey to educating and changing the lives of children through pageantry. The Miss Emerald International pageant saw 11 women from all over the world including delegates from Peru, Brazil, Zimbabwe and Mexico vying for the digital crown.

The pageant, according to Richmond in a previous interview with The Buzz, allowed the delegates to employ technology to do photo-shoots and professional videos as they took part in the varying segments of the competition.

Richmond has expressed great pride to represent Guyana and its indigenous people on the international platform, adding that the basis of the Miss Emerald International Pageant is to propel holistic learning further into the hinterland.

Before the competition’s finale, Richmond had told The Buzz that she will be focusing on preserving the history and advancing the living conditions of Guyana’s first peoples, stating “I am elated to be on the journey of development exactly where it is needed.”

Richmond is committed to her cause of ensuring that the necessary indigenous communities are given recognition as well as a platform for development.